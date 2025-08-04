Make the switch to electric easier and cheaper with this simple saving on new EVs ⚡

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Government has launched a new £1,500 discount on select electric vehicles (EVs)

The first eligible models are four Citroën EVs, including the ë-C3 and ë-C4

The discount is applied automatically at the point of sale — no paperwork needed

It’s part of a £650 million Electric Car Grant to make EVs more affordable

More eligible models from other manufacturers will be added in the coming weeks

If you’ve been thinking about switching to an electric vehicle (EV), now might be the perfect time.

The Government has just announced the first car models to be approved for a new £1,500 discount designed to make EVs more affordable and accelerate the switch away from petrol and diesel vehicles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Buyers of certain Citroën electric models will automatically get £1,500 knocked off the price as part of the Government’s £650 million Electric Car Grant (ECG) scheme.

What is happening?

The Government is investing a total of £4.5 billion to help make owning an electric car cheaper and easier, not only though discounts on new vehicles, but also a massive expansion of the UK’s public charging network.

(Photo: Pexels) | Pexels

Upfront costs are one of the biggest barriers stopping drivers from switching to electric, but these new discounts will help bring EV prices closer in line with petrol and diesel models.

On top of that, drivers could save up to £1,500 a year on fuel and running costs by making the switch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How do I get the discount?

The good news is that you don’t need to fill in any forms or jump through hoops to get the £1,500 discount: it is applied automatically at the point of sale.

When you buy one of the eligible cars from a dealership, the price you pay will already reflect the reduced amount, no paperwork or applications needed.

The grant works by allowing car manufacturers to offer these discounts directly to customers on qualifying models that meet strict sustainability standards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you’ve been on the fence, this new £1,500 discount effectively lowers the cost of certain electric cars immediately, because the discount is automatically applied when you buy, and there’s no delay or extra effort involved for you.

Which new electric cars are eligible for the discount?

The Citroën ë-C3, ë-C4, ë-C5 Aircross, and ë-Berlingo are the first four electric card models to be approved under the ECG scheme.

More electric car models from other manufacturers are expected to be added to the discount scheme in the coming weeks and months, offering more choices and greater savings for drivers.

Are you struggling to make ends meet as costs continue to rise? You can now send your stories to us online via YourWorld at yourworld.net/submit. It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.