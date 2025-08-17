What to know about the UK’s next official day off work if you’re feeling that summer slowdown 🌞

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Many Brits are wondering if mid-August marks their next day off work

The late summer bank holiday is a long-standing tradition in the UK

It’s a popular time for festivals, seaside trips, and family gatherings

Dates for bank holidays can differ depending on where you live in the UK

The next UK-wide bank holidays after August come during the festive season

It feels like it’s been ages since the last bank holiday, so surely we’re due one again, right?

We all know there’s a big one coming in August, but when exactly is it? Could it be today?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The late August bank holiday has been part of the UK calendar for decades, originally intended to give workers a break before the summer season wrapped up.

The popular summer holiday is often marked by festivals, trips to the seaside, family barbecues, and one last dose of summer before autumn begins to creep in.

But if you’ve found yourself wondering whether Monday, August 18, 2025 is a bank holiday, the answer is: unfortunately, no.

Even though today isn’t a bank holiday, it’s easy to see why people check – August has that “holiday” feel, and many of us are looking forward to squeezing in one last summer adventure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But when exactly is the August bank holiday? On what official days off from work can Brits look forward to in the remainder of 2025?

(Photo: Pexels) | Pexels

Is today a bank holiday?

While the mid-August Monday might have you dreaming of a long weekend, the actual late August bank holiday doesn’t arrive until the following week. In 2025, it falls on Monday, August 25 across England, Wales, and Northern Ireland.

Its placement on the last Monday of August is ideal for making the most of warm weather while it lasts. Many use it for quick getaways, big events, or just enjoying a lazy day at home.

Whether you’re planning to hit a music festival, take a trip to the coast, or simply enjoy a quiet day with family and friends, now is a good time to start pencilling in your plans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But it’s worth remembering that bank holiday dates can vary depending on where you live in the UK.

While England, Wales, and Northern Ireland all observe the August bank holiday on the last Monday of the month, Scotland has its summer bank holiday on the first Monday of August.

So for Scots, the long weekend has already been and gone this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When is the next bank holiday?

If you’re already thinking ahead, the next UK-wide bank holidays after August will be Christmas Day on Thursday, December 25 and Boxing Day on Friday, December 26, 2025.

That means the late August long weekend is your last chance for an official day off before the festive season.

Are you struggling to make ends meet as costs continue to rise? You can now send your stories to us online via YourWorld at yourworld.net/submit. It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.