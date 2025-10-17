This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Low-income households in Yorkshire have begun receiving a welcome financial boost, as one council began distributing £120 cost of living payments to help cover energy bills, groceries, and other essential expenses.

The payments come from the Government’s Household Support Fund, a £742 million pot designed to help vulnerable households across England manage the rising costs of living, particularly during the colder winter months.

For residents in Leeds, the council has confirmed that eligible households can now receive payments.

Low-income households across Yorkshire are receiving fresh financial help to ease pressure from rising living costs (Photo: Pexels) | Pexels

To qualify, households must be receiving Council Tax Support. Families with dependent children will get £120, while those without children will receive £55.

The money will be issued via Post Office vouchers, and all eligible recipients should have their vouchers by the end of November.

Leeds City Council says: “Claimants must be in receipt of Council Tax Support on 13 October 2025 to qualify. The award is based on information held on the Council Tax Support claim, and we will contact all eligible residents directly.”

For residents facing urgent challenges, additional funding is available through the Local Welfare Support Scheme, which can assist with emergency food, energy, or household costs. Leeds residents can reach the scheme on 0113 376 0330.

The Household Support Fund is administered locally, meaning the payment structure, eligibility, and timing vary depending on where you live.

Some councils may distribute payments via charities or community organisations, while others limit applications to once a year. As a result, some households could receive assistance before Christmas, while others may have to wait longer.

Residents are encouraged to check with their local council for full details on eligibility and payment dates to access this support efficiently, but here’s what on offer through other Yorkshire councils:

Bradford

Bradford Council has received funding from the HSF to assist residents who are struggling to cover essential living costs, such as food, heating, utility bills, or other household essentials.

Emergency help with prepayment fuel meters: If you have a prepayment meter, the fund may be able to provide top-ups in urgent situations. Before applying, you should contact your energy supplier to see if they can help. Citizens Advice guidance may also be useful.

If you have a prepayment meter, the fund may be able to provide top-ups in urgent situations. Before applying, you should contact your energy supplier to see if they can help. Citizens Advice guidance may also be useful. Assisted Purchase Scheme: This low-cost scheme helps residents purchase essential household items, including beds, electric cookers, fridge freezers, microwaves, and washing machines.

This low-cost scheme helps residents purchase essential household items, including beds, electric cookers, fridge freezers, microwaves, and washing machines. Automatic council tax support payments: Households receiving Council Tax Reduction will receive a payment automatically. The amount and date of issue are yet to be confirmed, but payments are expected by November 2025. No application is required for this, the council will determine eligibility from its records.

Emergency support is generally available to residents who are in receipt of one of the following benefits:

Universal Credit

Income-based Jobseeker’s Allowance (JSA)

Income-related Employment and Support Allowance (ESA)

Income Support

Pension Credits

Tax Credits

To apply for help and to see broader forms of support, including help for charities and local organisations, please visit bradford.gov.uk/benefits/applying-for-benefits/household-costs.

Calderdale

Calderdale Council has received funding from the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) to support households experiencing financial hardship. The current funding covers the period April 2025 to March 2026.

Automatic payments for Council Tax Reduction recipients

Households receiving Council Tax Reduction will be contacted in September 2025 and advised how to register for a Household Support Fund payment. Payments for the first round will be:

Households with children: £85

Households with a known disability: £85

Singles or couples with no children or disability: £40

Note: Households with both children and a known disability will only receive a single payment of £85. A second payment is planned for December 2025.

Discretionary scheme for extra financial support

Anyone can apply for additional help if they meet the following criteria:

You are liable to pay Council Tax and/or energy bills at a Calderdale address.

You provide your last two bank statements for yourself and your partner for all accounts held.

A maximum of two awards of £85 each may be granted: one between now and September 30, 2025, and one between October 2, 2025 and March 31, 2026.

The cosing date for applications is March 31, 2026, and if your application is approved, you should receive a payment within seven working days. Please allow this time before contacting the council, as they may be dealing with a high volume of requests.

To apply for help and to see broader forms of support, please visit new.calderdale.gov.uk/benefits/hsf.

Kirklees

Kirklees Council’s HSF application form is currently closed for new requests while existing applications are processed. But the fund is expected to reopen later in the year to provide additional support, including winter payments.

Targeted support should once again be provided to specific households. Eligible residents will receive a letter from the council, there is no need to apply.

If you have already applied and are waiting for a decision, no further action is required. Council officers will contact you by email if, additional information is needed, or a decision has been made. Check your emails regularly to ensure you don’t miss updates.

To apply for help and to see more information on emergency support, please visit kirklees.gov.uk/beta/benefits/household-support-fund.aspx.

Wakefield

Wakefield Council has received funding from the Government HSF to help residents cover essential living costs from April 2025 to March 2026, including food, energy, and other essential household expenses.

Supermarket vouchers for households receiving Council Tax Support: Eligible households will receive vouchers automatically, no application is required. Allow up to 14 days for delivery. Full instructions for redeeming the vouchers will be included in the letter. Vouchers can be used multiple times until the total amount is spent.

The fund can also provide support for those in most need with:

Food and household essentials (toiletries, baby items, etc.)

Gas and electricity (prepayment top-ups or energy cards)

Mobile phone top-ups, broadband charges

Clothing, including school uniforms

Essential white goods, beds, bedding, and limited carpets

To apply for additional support, you must:

Live in the Wakefield district

Be over 16 and not living with family or friends

Be responsible for rent/mortgage and other household bills

Have insufficient funds to pay essential bills

Be on a low income

If you have no recourse to public funds, you may still be eligible

Applications for additional support are submitted through Wakefield Council. Applicants will need to provide evidence of their income, savings, and household bills.

To apply for help and to see more information on emergency support, please visit wakefield.gov.uk/cost-of-living-support/household-support-fund/.

Are you struggling to make ends meet as costs continue to rise? You can now send your stories to us online via YourWorld at yourworld.net/submit. It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

