West Yorkshire councils are helping residents cope with rising living costs

The cost of living continues to rise across the UK, putting pressure on households.

But the Government runs the Household Support Scheme scheme to provide financial assistance to vulnerable residents

Support varies between councils, with each setting its own rules and processes

We’ve compiled a guide for all councils in West Yorkshire to show what’s available

Many councils also fund local organisations, but this summary focuses on direct support for residents

To help, the Government provides the Household Support Fund (HSF), a scheme run by local councils to give financial assistance to vulnerable individuals and families.

The fund is designed both to provide immediate relief and to prevent people from falling into deeper financial hardship, but support through the HSF varies depending on your local council.

Each authority sets its own eligibility rules, application process, and type of support, which can include direct financial grants, vouchers for food and energy, or referrals to local charities.

The cost of living continues to rise across the UK, putting pressure on households (Photo: Matt Cardy/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Because of these differences, we’ve rounded up the HSF offers from each council in the West Yorkshire area, so you can see what’s available in your local area and how to apply.

Note that in many cases below, we’ve focused only on direct support available to residents from each council.

Many councils also provide funding or assistance to organisations such as foodbanks and community groups, but we’ve only included support that is offered directly to individuals and households here.

For information on broader forms of support, including help for charities and local organisations, please visit the website of your local council.

Bradford

Bradford Council has received funding from the HSF to assist residents who are struggling to cover essential living costs, such as food, heating, utility bills, or other household essentials.

Emergency help with prepayment fuel meters: If you have a prepayment meter, the fund may be able to provide top-ups in urgent situations. Before applying, you should contact your energy supplier to see if they can help. Citizens Advice guidance may also be useful.

If you have a prepayment meter, the fund may be able to provide top-ups in urgent situations. Before applying, you should contact your energy supplier to see if they can help. Citizens Advice guidance may also be useful. Assisted Purchase Scheme: This low-cost scheme helps residents purchase essential household items, including beds, electric cookers, fridge freezers, microwaves, and washing machines.

This low-cost scheme helps residents purchase essential household items, including beds, electric cookers, fridge freezers, microwaves, and washing machines. Automatic council tax support payments: Households receiving Council Tax Reduction will receive a payment automatically. The amount and date of issue are yet to be confirmed, but payments are expected by November 2025. No application is required for this, the council will determine eligibility from its records.

Emergency support is generally available to residents who are in receipt of one of the following benefits:

Universal Credit

Income-based Jobseeker’s Allowance (JSA)

Income-related Employment and Support Allowance (ESA)

Income Support

Pension Credits

Tax Credits

To apply for help and to see broader forms of support, including help for charities and local organisations, please visit bradford.gov.uk/benefits/applying-for-benefits/household-costs.

Calderdale

Calderdale Council has received funding from the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) to support households experiencing financial hardship. The current funding covers the period April 2025 to March 2026.

Automatic payments for Council Tax Reduction recipients

Households receiving Council Tax Reduction will be contacted in September 2025 and advised how to register for a Household Support Fund payment. Payments for the first round will be:

Households with children: £85

Households with a known disability: £85

Singles or couples with no children or disability: £40

Note: Households with both children and a known disability will only receive a single payment of £85. A second payment is planned for December 2025.

Discretionary scheme for extra financial support

Anyone can apply for additional help if they meet the following criteria:

You are liable to pay Council Tax and/or energy bills at a Calderdale address.

You provide your last two bank statements for yourself and your partner for all accounts held.

A maximum of two awards of £85 each may be granted: one between now and September 30, 2025, and one between October 2, 2025 and March 31, 2026.

The cosing date for applications is March 31, 2026, and if your application is approved, you should receive a payment within seven working days. Please allow this time before contacting the council, as they may be dealing with a high volume of requests.

To apply for help and to see broader forms of support, please visit new.calderdale.gov.uk/benefits/hsf.

Kirklees

Kirklees Council’s HSF application form is currently closed for new requests while existing applications are processed. But the fund is expected to reopen later in the year to provide additional support, including winter payments.

Targeted support should once again be provided to specific households. Eligible residents will receive a letter from the council, there is no need to apply.

If you have already applied and are waiting for a decision, no further action is required. Council officers will contact you by email if, additional information is needed, or a decision has been made. Check your emails regularly to ensure you don’t miss updates.

To apply for help and to see more information on emergency support, please visit kirklees.gov.uk/beta/benefits/household-support-fund.aspx.

Leeds

Leeds City Council provides support through the Household Support Fund (HSF) for residents experiencing financial hardship.

Automatic payments for Council Tax Support recipients: Households receiving Council Tax Support will receive a payment, with the value currently being reviewed following recent government changes to Winter Fuel Payment eligibility. Payments will be issued during autumn and winter 2025. Awards are based on the information already held in your Council Tax Support claim, so no application is required. Eligible households will be contacted directly by the council.

Households receiving Council Tax Support will receive a payment, with the value currently being reviewed following recent government changes to Winter Fuel Payment eligibility. Payments will be issued during autumn and winter 2025. Awards are based on the information already held in your Council Tax Support claim, so no application is required. Eligible households will be contacted directly by the council. Emergency support: Additional funding is available for residents who need urgent help with food, energy, or household items. Support can be accessed via the Local Welfare Support Scheme on 0113 376 0330.

To apply for help and to see support for the voluntary and community sector, please visit leeds.gov.uk/benefits/household-support-fund.

Wakefield

Wakefield Council has received funding from the Government HSF to help residents cover essential living costs from April 2025 to March 2026, including food, energy, and other essential household expenses.

- Supermarket vouchers for households receiving Council Tax Support: Eligible households will receive vouchers automatically, no application is required. Allow up to 14 days for delivery. Full instructions for redeeming the vouchers will be included in the letter. Vouchers can be used multiple times until the total amount is spent.

Outstanding payment schedule:

Household type Voucher amount Issue date Families in receipt of Council Tax Support £50 15 December 2025 Pensioners receiving Council Tax Support and Winter Fuel Allowance (Pension Credit) £70 11–13 November 2025 Pensioners receiving Council Tax Support without Winter Fuel Allowance (no Pension Credit) £70 4–6 November 2025 All other households receiving Council Tax Support £70 3–12 December 2025

The fund can also provide support for those in most need with:

Food and household essentials (toiletries, baby items, etc.)

Gas and electricity (prepayment top-ups or energy cards)

Mobile phone top-ups, broadband charges

Clothing, including school uniforms

Essential white goods, beds, bedding, and limited carpets

To apply for additional support, you must:

Live in the Wakefield district

Be over 16 and not living with family or friends

Be responsible for rent/mortgage and other household bills

Have insufficient funds to pay essential bills

Be on a low income

If you have no recourse to public funds, you may still be eligible

Applications for additional support are submitted through Wakefield Council. Applicants will need to provide evidence of their income, savings, and household bills.

To apply for help and to see more information on emergency support, please visit wakefield.gov.uk/cost-of-living-support/household-support-fund/.

Are you struggling to make ends meet as costs continue to rise? You can now send your stories to us online via YourWorld at yourworld.net/submit. It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

