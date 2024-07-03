Watch more of our videos on Shots!

There are fears the issues with the door could increase the risk of injury 😨

Fisker Ocean is recalling more than 12,000 vehicles.

It is the second recall Fisker has issued in less than a month.

Company has filed for bankruptcy after financial foes.

A beleaguered electric car manufacturer is having to recall thousands of vehicles over an issue with the doors. Fisker has issued the notice for its Ocean SUV cars in North America and Europe amid fears that the fault could increase the risk of injury in an emergency.

In the recall notice, the company warned that “on certain vehicles, the outside door handle(s) could become stuck and cause you not to be able to open the door(s)”. Affected customers will be emailed directly by the manufacturer.

Fisker Ocean owners impacted by the recall will be urged to take the vehicle to a service centre for inspection. The company advises that it may be necessary to replace the outside door handle/ handles.

Fisker Ocean electric vehicle. | PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

It is the second mass recall the electric car manufacturer has issued in less than a month. Fisker, founded by famed car designer Henrik Fisker, recalled 18,000 vehicles in June due to an issue with the instrument panel.

The company, which was founded in 2016, has suffered through a tumultuous start to the year, following the release of the Ocean SUV in 2023.In June, Fisker filed for bankruptcy in the United States, after facing intense financial difficulties.

Prices on Fisker cars were slashed by up to a massive £15,000 earlier this year, Auto Express reported in April. Reviews on the car are divided, Top Gear magazine gave it a 7/10 writing: “Handsome, composed and capable crossover, but bargain price is offset by company instability.”

Car Wow wrote that “the Ocean is a good start, but there are some annoying flaws from this fledgling company”, while Auto Trader gave it 4.5 out of 5 stars hailing the “quirky touches” and “cool surfer vibes”.

However popular reviewer Marques Brownlee, on his Auto Focus channel, labelled it the worst car he’d reviewed in a video viewed nearly 6 million times. The review started an online storm which led to some people to blame him for Fisker’s bankruptcy.

Writing on social media, he said: “I know everyone’s commenting that I killed them, but truth is they were doomed long before any of my videos. It’s sad news because we (always) need more competition in the EV space.”