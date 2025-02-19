Council tax bills are set to rise for millions of households across England, Scotland, and Wales in April.

In 2025-26, the government will increase the funding it provides to councils. But despite this, the Local Government Association has said that council finances remain "extremely challenging”.

In England, councils responsible for social care can raise council tax by up to 4.99% annually without the need for a referendum, while smaller councils without social care duties can increase bills by up to 2.99%.

But for 2025-26, the government has allowed six areas to exceed the 4.99% cap. So how does this affect council tax rises in the Yorkshire region? We’ve rounded up the 13 local councils to find out.

The below are listed from lowest increase to highest increase. We’ve noted whether the rises are proposed (i.e., yet to be formally approved) or confirmed at the time of writing.

1 . Rotherham Council (3.00% proposed) Rotherham Council is proposing a 3% council tax increase for the 2025/26 financial year, expected to be one of the smallest increases in Yorkshire.

2 . Doncaster Council (3.99% proposed) Doncaster's council tax is set to rise by 3.99% for 2025/26, below the maximum allowed. This increase is part of the budget proposals for the year, which also outline spending plans.

3 . Barnsley Council (4.90% proposed) Barnsley Council's portion of council tax is set to rise by 4.9% for 2025/26, just below the maximum increase allowed without triggering a referendum.