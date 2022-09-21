The scheme, which will run until March 2023, has been unveiled in an effort to support TBBT members and local communities who are struggling with rising fuel costs during the cost of living crisis.

Each week TBBT brings its mobile affordable food service to the heart of low income communities across the north of England, including Dewsbury and Birstall.

For the two hours prior to members collecting their weekly shopping, teams of volunteers help pack bags of fruit and veg, chilled goods and cupboard staples. Now they’ll also open the doors, put the kettle on and offer a warm welcome to people struggling to fire up the heating at home this winter.

TBBT launched its first hub in Yorkshire at the Chickenley Community Centre, Dewsbury, in March 2022.

Mark Game, CEO of TBBT, said: “The cost of living crisis is causing a lot of stress and anxiety for our members. People are already telling us that their heating will be off and appliances unplugged.

“So we’re working with our partners to maximise the impact that we have for our communities and extend our offer beyond affordable food wherever possible. Providing a warm, safe, friendly place to be each week will be a vital part of that.

“Each week, we will open the doors for two hours prior to our shopping service and welcome people in from the cold and the rain.

“These spaces will offer people the chance to meet friends and fellow members for a hot drink and maybe even a biscuit.

Mark Game, CEO of TBBT.

“Bring your crossword, your knitting, a good book or just come for a chat and to collect your shopping.

“We hope that as fuel bills rise and keeping warm at home becomes more challenging, TBBT can offer a friendly place to get toasty.”

Key sponsor Sainsbury’s is supporting the project with donations of teas, coffees and accompanying brewing kit, with Premier Foods also supplying 50,000 Cup a Soups to serve at TBBT locations across the north of England.

Ruth Cranston, director of corporate responsibility and sustainability at Sainsbury’s, said: “The rising cost of living is affecting people all over the country, so it is crucial that we continue to help communities during this difficult time.

Members of TBBT can access three bags of food worth around £35 for £7.50.

“We are proud to support TBBT with the launch of their Warm Hubs initiative which we hope will give people a warm and safe space to come to in what may be challenging months ahead.

“We share a belief that everyone deserves access to affordable, nutritious food and we look forward to continuing our partnership with TBBT as we work together to tackle food insecurity, helping make a difference, one plate at a time.”

Naomi Shooman, brand director of quick meals and soup at Premier Foods, added: "We're delighted to be supporting TBBT's Warm Hubs winter campaign.

“Batchelors Cup a Soup is, after all, a warm hug in a mug, and if we are able to bring a smile to the faces of those in local communities in these difficult times, we’re glad to help!”

So far almost 40 hubs have signed up to the scheme including the hub at Chickenley Community Centre on Princess Road in Dewsbury.