Wagamama has launched a new veganuary dish with a special partnership allowing one million meals to be donated to low income families.

The delicious veganuary dish 'kare lomen’ will be served up alongside a campaign of support initiatives to help nourish local communities across the country through a partnership with TBBT, a food charity which supports thousands of families across the UK, including in Dewsbury, Birstall and Liversedge.

Set up in 2016, TBBT brings low-cost food to low-income communities. Those in need of support pay a fraction of the cost for food, which is sourced directly from manufacturers and retailers.

The partnership will help deliver one million meals to low-income families.

The partnership with wagamama will involve projects in its restaurants and out in the community. Overall, it will see the restaurant chain provide support for TBBT to deliver one million meals worth of food to low income families who use the charity to receive a more affordable weekly shop, at a time when the nation needs it more than ever.

Wagamama has already supplied food and bespoke recipe cards to TBBT and the £25,000 Wagamama donation will pay for forty one truck journeys with each able to carry 426 tonnes of food with each tonne equating to 2380 meals. A grand total of just over a million meals.

Teaming up to champion TBBT’s Warm Hub initiative, Wagamama will also be providing warm and inclusive community spaces in selected restaurants, while its team members will be volunteering to support local projects and its chefs will provide ‘wok it, don’t waste it’ demos and advise on how to cook nourishing and affordable meals.

Wagamama CEO, Thomas Heier, said: “At Wagamama we believe in the Japanese philosophy of seijaku; finding calm and tranquillity in the midst of activity.

Members of TBBT can access three bags of food worth around £35 for £7.50.

“In these challenging times it is important that we all continue to nourish ourselves and our communities.

“Typically, every veganuary we like to surprise and delight our guests with a plant-based showstopper, but we know this veganuary is a little bit different for families across the UK, so it is a privilege this year to support local communities through our newly launched partnership with TBBT.”

Members of TBBT can access shopping bags filled with a minimum of £35 worth of quality nutritious food for just £7.50.

Mark Game, CEO of TBBT, said: “We’re delighted to be entering this new partnership with Wagamama.

Mark Game, CEO of The Bread and Butter Thing.

“Its philosophy of nourishment chimes exactly with TBBT’s work to ensure that people in low income communities can access healthy, nutritious food for their families.

“By providing both food and funding to support the unseen but vital logistics that go into making TBBT possible, wagamama will help us deliver over one million meals worth of food to our members who are making really difficult decisions between heating and eating, or even keeping a roof over their heads, in the toughest financial crisis of a generation.”

TBBT currently has three hubs in North Kirklees, which are based at Howden Clough Community Centre on Leeds Road, Birstall, Chickenley Community Centre on Princess Road, Dewsbury and Windybank Community Centre on Central Avenue, Liversedge.

To become a member of TBBT, email [email protected] or text 07860 063304.

