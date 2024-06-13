With fuel costs varying between petrol stations, the Reporter has put together a list of the top ten cheapest places Dewsbury drivers can fill up on unleaded and diesel, according to the latest data from PetrolPrices.com.

With all locations included in the list being within five miles of Dewsbury, click through the gallery to see if driving a little further could save you money when you fill up your car.

Where prices are the same, petrol stations in closer proximity to Dewsbury have been placed higher up the list. Prices were correct as of June 12.

1 . Cheapest petrol stations for unleaded and diesel within five miles of Dewsbury Top ten petrol stations near Dewsbury

2 . 10. Cheapest petrol stations for unleaded and diesel within five miles of Dewsbury Savile Town Service Station (Shell, Savile Road) was the 10th cheapest place for unleaded: 141.9p

3 . 10. Cheapest petrol stations for unleaded and diesel within five miles of Dewsbury Asda Express in Gomersal was the 10th cheapest place for diesel: 147.7p

4 . 9. Cheapest petrol stations for unleaded and diesel within five miles of Dewsbury The ninth cheapest place for petrol was Morrisons in Morley: 141.7p