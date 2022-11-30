The Bread and Butter Thing (TBBT), is one of the UK’s leading community food organisations, providing access to low cost, nutritious food, as well as access to wraparound services that offer advice and support on finances, employment and health.

In partnership with Kirklees Council, Third Sector Leaders, and with support from key funder, Cummins Turbo Technologies Ltd, TBBT will now be opening an additional hub at Windybank Community Centre on Central Avenue, Liversedge, at 1.30pm on Friday, December 9.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Working in collaboration with supermarkets, factories and farms to redistribute surplus food, members of TBBT have access to three shopping bags filled with a minimum of £35 worth of quality nutritious food for just £7.50.

TBBT launched its first hub in Yorkshire at the Chickenley Community Centre, Dewsbury, in March 2022.

Families can use their NHS healthy start vouchers and, in support of period poverty, low cost period products are also available.

Coun Paul Davies, Kirklees Council’s cabinet member for corporate services, said: “I am very excited about the partnership with The Bread and Butter Thing and the launch of this new hub.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I know that some families across our communities are struggling to put food on the table and the cost of living crisis is only adding more pressure.

“These hubs will make a big difference to those families, not only by providing affordable, nutritious food but also by offering other kinds of support and advice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mark Game, CEO of The Bread and Butter Thing.

“We will be working closely with The Bread and Butter Thing team to help make this project a success”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

TBBT currently has two hubs in North Kirklees including one at Howden Clough Community Centre on Leeds Road, Birstall and at Chickenley Community Centre on Princess Road, Dewsbury.

The addition of this new hub on Central Avenue will enable the award-winning charity to help even more struggling families put food on the table.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mark Game, CEO of TBBT, said: “Our work is having an impact in low income communities by reducing stress around food and enabling families to eat healthily and affordably.

Members of TBBT can access three bags of food worth around £35 for £7.50.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But we can’t ignore the fact that the rising cost of living is driving demand for our affordable scheme at an unprecedented rate with more than double the amount of new families registering each month as members compared to last year.

“Working in conjunction with Local Authorities and local community partners allows us to spread our service even further and support more people who need it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our members tell us that over 80 per cent of them have previously had to skip meals to feed their families.

“By using TBBT, most save over £25 a week on their food budgets with the added benefits of better quality and a bigger variety of food. This leads to healthier lifestyles and puts money back in people’s pockets.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The third hub in North Kirklees will open at Windybank Community Centre on Friday, December 9.

To become a member of TBBT email [email protected] or text 07860 063304.

Advertisement Hide Ad

To become a volunteer, or to find out more, visit www.breadandbutterthing.org

If you are worried about rising household costs, help is available. For advice or support with energy bills, food bills and making sure you’re claiming all you’re entitled to, visit www.kirklees.gov.uk/cost-of-living.