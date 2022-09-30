Cost of living: Snappy Shopper lunchtime essentials partnership ends at 9pm tonight

Following the success of their ‘one penny back to school bundle’ across Scotland and Greater Manchester, Snappy Shopper have made the decision to offer this promotion again via their English and Welsh retailers, to support local communities struggling with rising costs.

The promotion, which started on Wednesday, and finishes tonight (Friday, September 30) at 9pm, allows customers to stock up on lunchtime essentials for just one penny.

Items include:

The Snappy Shopper team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Three or four multipack of juice Six pack of crisps Fruit 400 grammes of bread Sandwich filling, such as 100 grammes of cold meat or cheese

The offer is available until 9pm tonight from the Premier Notay's Convenience Store on Oakhill Road, Batley.

Surjeet, store owner at Premier Notay’s, said: “I’ve been working with Snappy Shopper for almost two months now and one of the best things about the partnership is the way it enables me to support the people living in my local community.

“I’ve lived and worked here for years and knowing that I can offer a helping hand to families during these tough times truly puts a big smile on my face.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both Snappy Shopper and participating retailers will pick up the cost of the promotion, while Snappy Shopper is also investing heavily in marketing to raise awareness and support local retailers.

Andy Baker, Snappy Shopper head of growth, said: “Supporting local retailers and their communities is at the heart of everything we do here at Snappy Shopper.

“Times are tough and we understand the challenges families are facing throughout the UK amidst the cost-of-living crisis.

“Being able to do something to alleviate that burden is important to us as a business, which is why we’re committed to partnering with our retailers on initiatives like this to extend that helping hand.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Snappy Shopper is on a mission to serve the local community businesses and their customers with technology by offering an affordable and convenient home delivery service within one hour.