Meet and Mend, which is based at Dewsbury Library on Railway Street, was founded by Joanne Cook in October 2022 to help people learn mending skills to improve sustainability.

After a wonderful response from the local community, Joanne received a massive influx of old clothing donations and after some thought she has decided to start the ‘Cost Of Living Quilt Project’.

The project will give the community a space to come together to make quilts and blankets for people who need extra warmth this winter.

Joanne Cook with staff and customers at Dewsbury Libary.

However, the group is currently seeking more sewers, knitters and crocheters of any ability, to help with the project which starts on Thursday, January 12, at various sites across North Kirklees.

Talking about the project, Joanne said: “I want this to be a community collaboration and get as many people involved as possible.

“The idea is that people can sew, knit or crochet because the more blankets we make the better.

“I am going to be at various venues and libraries across North Kirklees on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. People can come along on any or all of those days, or even if they want to do it at home I can provide the measurements and materials.

The group are looking for sewers, knitters and crocheters of any ability to help with the project.

“The whole idea behind Meet and Mend was to make it inclusive and accessible for everybody.

“You can be a beginner or an advanced sewer, or even if you don’t want to sew and would like to cut the material, pick up donations or deliver the blankets - I want everyone to be involved at whatever scale they want.

“I welcome any support as I believe that the more community togetherness the better.

“A big thank you to everyone who has helped me put this project together including Sarah Preston from Dewsbury Library, Ryan Cross, the anchor lead in Batley and Spen and my son James who has been an absolute superstar.”

The first session will take place at Dewsbury Library on Railway Street on Thursday, January 12.

The Cost of Living Quilt Project will start at Dewsbury Library on Railway Street on Thursday, January 12, 5pm to 7pm and will continue to take place every second Thursday of the month.

The project will also take place weekly at Batley Library on Market Place from Friday, January 13, between 10am until 12.30pm, Heckmondwike Library on Walkley Lane from Saturday, January 14, from 10am to 12.30am and Ravensthorpe Library on Huddersfield Road from Sunday, January 15, between 1.20pm and 4pm.

Sessions will also be held at Thrive and Connect on Bond Street, Dewsbury on Friday, January 13 and Friday, January 27 from 1pm until 4pm and at Mirfield Library on Huddersfield Road on Friday, January 13, between 1.30pm and 4.30pm.

Meet and Mend will also continue to meet every first Thursday of the month at Dewsbury Library between 5pm and 7pm.

