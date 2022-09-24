Cost of Living: Kirklees Council to issue energy rebate to 24,000 residents

The vast majority of bill payers across the district have already been paid their £150 payment to support the rising cost of energy bills, initiated by the government.

Residents who pay Council Tax through direct debit have already been paid automatically and thousands of others have successfully applied.

However, to ensure everyone gets the support their entitled to, and to make sure no one misses out, Kirklees Council will be crediting the accounts of the remaining Kirklees residents in the coming weeks.

The help has been brought in to help residents with their energy bills.

Coun Paul Davies, cabinet member for corporate services, said: “Our teams have been working hard to get energy support payments into the hands of our residents to be able to provide support as soon as possible.

“Government guidance stated that we were only allowed to credit Council Tax accounts where explicitly requested by the household, or after the household has had a fair opportunity to claim the rebate through alternative payment means.

“The deadline for distributing this payment has been set for September 30, which is why we are now proactively crediting outstanding Council Tax bills to ensure no-one misses out.”

Approximately 24,000 residents across Kirklees have not yet applied, and these bills will be automatically credited with the rebate. Council Tax bills will be recalculated and another one sent.

Once a new bill is received, people can still request a refund to their bank accounts if they wish by completing an online form.