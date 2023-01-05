Cost of living crisis: Mirfield Educational Charity awards over £4,000 in grants to help with the increasing pressure on family finances
Trustees of the Mirfield Educational Charity have awarded grants totalling £4,772 to help ease financial pressure on families, school’s and youth organisations amid the cost of living crisis.
At a recent meeting, the trustees of the Mirfield Educational Charity awarded three grants to help advance the education and wellbeing of the young people of Mirfield.
The Charity awarded £1,500 to the 9th Mirfield (Trinity) Scout Group towards the cost of a new boiler and £1,500 to the 8th Mirfield (St Mary’s) Scout Group towards the cost of camps - so that no one misses out.
The Charity also made a grant of £1,772 to Old Bank Academy on Taylor Hall Lane, to subsidise a Year 6 trip to the pantomime at the Victoria Theatre in Halifax.
The trustees are currently looking for new grant applications to discuss at their next meeting on Saturday, February 14.
Applications must be for educational purposes on behalf of people under the age of 25 who live in Mirfield.
For further information, contact the clerk, Malcolm Parkinson, by email [email protected] The deadline for applications is Tuesday, January 31.