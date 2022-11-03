Last month, Ms Leadbeater visited the Heckmondwike food bank, on Oldfield Lane in the town centre, organised by Morrisons’ community champion Ricky Newton and people manager Polly Greenwood.

Following the visit, Ms Leadbeater has called on local people to help out with further contributions if they can afford to, after organisers reported a drop in donations following the cost of living crisis.

The food bank, which operates on a referral basis, is run by volunteers including Paula Graham and her mum Brenda.

Pictured at Heckmondwike Food Bank are Ricky Newton, MP Kim Leadbeater, Paula Graham, Brenda Graham and Polly Greenwood.

They said donations had become fewer in recent weeks and that gaps on the shelves had been filled by the generosity of Morrisons’ Heckmondwike branch as well as the company’s distribution centre, which donated frozen food.

The food bank remains “very busy” with emergency family food parcels being created for some users, but regular donations are vital.

Ms Leadbeater said: “It’s a sad fact of the times we live in that Heckmondwike has to have a food bank to help support some of the most vulnerable people in our community, but the volunteers are doing an amazing job in very challenging circumstances.

“I’d urge anyone who can help to do what they can, and to donate goods. Among the most urgently needed items are canned meat and fish, and toiletries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pictured at Heckmondwike Food Bank are Polly Greenwood, Paula Graham, MP Kim Leadbeater, Ricky Newton and Brenda Graham.

“I want to thank the volunteers at the food banks across the constituency and all the individuals and groups who have helped keep them stocked.

"I know that everyone is feeling the pinch at the moment, but the fight against food poverty is still very much with us.”

Heckmondwike food bank is open on Fridays from 2pm until 4pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone wishing to donate, or who needs a donation box for collection weekly or fortnightly, should contact Paula Graham on 07737 343940 or via [email protected]