In her role as Chair of the Commons All-Party Parliamentary Group on Sport, Ms Leadbeater has written to the Sports Minister, Stuart Andrew, to demand a rethink.

Batley Baths on Cambridge Street is one of three sites in Kirklees that have been temporarily closed due to the energy intensive cost of heating the pool.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The decision, taken by operator Kirklees Active Leisure (KAL) before Christmas, has been widely criticised by customers who consider the facility to be a physical and mental health lifeline.

Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater outside Batley Baths on Cambridge Street.

Speaking in the House of Commons on Tuesday, January 10, Ms Leadbeater asked why sports and leisure centres had not been included on the list of sites for crucial support alongside libraries and museums.

She said: “Swimming pools in particular face incredibly high energy bills. Many are threatened with closure or have already closed, including Batley Baths in my constituency.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They are hubs within the community. This is not just about physical health and well-being; it’s about mental health and well-being, social cohesion, and lots of other things besides.”

She asked for a review of the decision as well as an assurance from the government that facilities such as Batley Baths will receive the necessary support to stay open.

Advertisement Hide Ad