If you're struggling to pay your water bill, there are several steps you can take:

Contact your water company: Reach out to your provider as soon as possible. Most companies have hardship schemes or payment plans that could help reduce your bill or allow you to spread payments over a longer period.

Check for social tariffs: Some water companies offer social tariffs for customers on low incomes or who are facing financial difficulties. These tariffs can reduce your bill significantly, so it's worth asking about.

Apply for financial assistance: Depending on your circumstances, you may be eligible for government or charitable support programs that help with utility bills. For example, the Household Support Fund may provide financial assistance for those facing hardship.

Consider a water meter: If you're not already on a water meter, it may help to switch. A water meter can often reduce bills for households that use less water, especially if you live alone or have a small household.

Seek debt advice: If your bill is part of wider financial difficulties, consider speaking to a debt advisor or charity. They can offer free, confidential advice and help you manage your finances.

Look for discounts: Some water companies offer discounts for customers who are receiving benefits or have certain medical conditions. Make sure to ask about any discounts you might be eligible for.