The Argos 2024 Summer Sale includes deals on furniture, electronics and more

Argos has launched its 2024 Summer Sale with extensive discounts

Shoppers can save up to 50% on selected products until 16 July

The sale features savings on home furniture, beauty essentials, electronics, jewellery, toys, and more

It's ideal for those looking to update their living spaces or prepare their gardens for the season ahead.

We’ve highlighted the best deals on health & beauty, kitchenware, home electricals, and outdoor furniture

Argos has kicked off its 2024 Summer Sale, featuring thousands of discounts on home furniture, beauty essentials, home electronics, jewellery, toys, and more!

Shoppers can enjoy savings of up to 50% on selected products this summer, with deals available until Tuesday 16 July.

The sale is particularly advantageous for those looking to update their homes or prepare their gardens, as significant savings on outdoor furniture and other seasonal items are available, ideal for getting your garden ready for any incoming summer heatwaves.

We've selected and highlighted the best discounts across various categories below, so you can easily find the offers that suit your needs and preferences.

Save up to 1/2 price on selected indoor furniture

Save up to 1/2 price on selected outdoor furniture

Save up to 1/3 on Selected Garden and Outdoor Storage

Save 20% on selected home electricals using code ELEC20

Save up to 1/2 price on Health & Beauty

Save up to 1/2 price on selected Cook & Kitchenware