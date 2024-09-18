Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Money saving expert Martin Lewis has shared how air passengers may be entitled to hundreds of pounds in refunds - even if they cancelled the tickets themselves.

Lewis’ Money Saving Expert (MSE) team has explained how if you’ve ever had to cancel or miss a flight departing from the UK, you might be due a refund of up to £202 in airport tax.

When you book a flight from a UK airport to any destination around the world, it includes an Air Passenger Duty (APD) tax of up to £202 per person.

But this tax isn't paid to HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC) until you actually take the flight - if you don’t fly, the tax isn’t paid.

This applies to “non-refundable” tickets too, so even if you lost out on the cost of the ticket by cancelling or missing a flight, you may still be in line for an APD refund.

One member of the team said: "My in-laws, visiting from Australia, needed to change their flight home and assumed they'd lose the money due to non-refundable tickets.

“Yet after a chat with Singapore Airlines, they learned they were entitled to an APD refund plus other similar fees for other countries totalling £338. Better than nothing."

So how does it work? How long do you have to claim an APD refund, and how much exactly could you be owed? Here is everything you need to know about it.

What is Air Passenger Duty?

Air Passenger Duty (APD) is a tax imposed by the UK government on passengers flying from UK airports - up to £202 per person.

APD is included in the price of your airline ticket, but it is only paid to HMRC if you actually take the flight. If you miss or cancel the flight, the tax is not paid, which may make you eligible for a refund.

The upper limit of £202 per person for APD applies to long-haul flights in the highest class of travel, that is flights to destinations that are more than 2,000 miles from London in premium economy, business and first-class seats.

For short-haul flights and economy class seats, the APD is significantly lower, with rates decreasing based on distance and class of travel.

How much could I be owed?

The amount depends on the flight distance and seat class, but you could be in line for anything up to £202. Longer flights and higher seat classes will yield larger refunds.

MSE gives the example of missing an economy flight to Spain, which might entitle you to £13 per person while missing a business class flight to Australia could result in a refund of up to £202 per person.

Be aware that some airlines might charge administrative fees for processing refunds, which could affect the total amount you receive, but it's still worth checking.

How do I claim an APD refund?

APD refunds are generally not automatic, so you need to actively make a claim.

Each airline has its own procedure for claiming refunds, so check the airline’s website or contact their customer service for information on their specific process and requirements.

Before you begin the claim process, gather any necessary documents or evidence, such as booking confirmations, flight details and proof of cancellation or missed flights.

After submitting your claim, it may take some time for the airline to process and approve your request. Keep track of your claim status and follow up if necessary.

Note that airlines are also not legally obligated to return the money, but most have it stated in their terms and conditions that they will process such refunds upon request. Again, check the policy of the airline with which you were due to fly.

How long do I have to claim?

Many airlines don't set a deadline for claims, so in theory you could claim money back for flights you missed from decades ago.

Some airlines, like Qantas, do set deadlines - so be sure to check the specific policies of each airline.

What if I wasn’t due to fly from the UK?

Even if the flight you cancelled or missed wasn’t from the UK, you may still be entitled to a refund.

Though the above guidelines are specific to flights departing from UK airports, similar rules may apply if you're flying from other locations, as many other countries have their own departure taxes that could be eligible for refunds.

To check if you can get a similar refund for a flight that departed from another country, and look up the departure country’s regulations regarding departure taxes or fees.

Some countries have government or airport authority websites where you can find information about tax refunds for departing flights.

Again, the best practice is to reach out to the airline’s customer service for detailed information on whether you can claim a refund and the procedure to follow.

