Concerns raised as Mirfield bar makes bid to open longer

A Mirfield bar wants to increase its opening hours but there has been concern from some councillors.

The Office, at Fold Head Mills on Huddersfield Road, has held a licence since 2016 allowing the sale of alcohol and playing of live and recorded music from 8am until 11pm from Mondays to Wednesdays, 8am until midnight on Thursdays, 8am until 1 am on Fridays and Saturdays, and 11am until 11pm on Sundays.

It also permits late night refreshment on Thursdays from 11pm until midnight, and from 11pm until 1am on Fridays and Saturdays.

Now, the bar wants to extend some of these hours, requesting permission for the sale of alcohol, live and recorded music and late-night refreshment on a Friday and Saturday to be allowed until 2am.

But some councillors have questioned whether this change is suitable.

Councillor Vivien Lees-Hamilton said: “We have had complaints from a resident of St Paul’s Road, which is quite close to the premises.

"The complainant complained of late-night noise from patrons of The Office.”

No objection has been made by West Yorkshire Police or Environmental Health.

In application documents, the applicant has addressed how the licensing objectives will be met.

On the matter of the prevention of public nuisance, they say that existing noise management measures will be adhered to, patrons asked to leave the premises quietly and music to be lowered after 1.30am.

The council’s licensing panel will meet to determine the application this Thursday (September 18).

They could choose to grant the licence as applied for, grant the licence with conditions or reject the requests of the applicant.