The Reporter Series has teamed up with Tenpin Dewsbury to offer readers an exciting opportunity to enjoy the town’s four-month-old entertainment complex.

The Reporter Series has teamed up with Tenpin Dewsbury to offer readers an exciting opportunity to enjoy the town’s four-month-old entertainment complex.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The vibrant venue, based in the former Mecca Bingo hall on Railway Street, opened to the public in February, providing visitors with 24 bowling lanes, two private karaoke rooms, three escape rooms by award-winning Houdini’s, a futuristic 4D laser tag arena, four pool tables and an abundance of arcade games, TVs and a wide-ranging food and drinks menu, including Halal.

Regional Manager of Tenpin, Marc Couget, said of the venue’s start to life in the town: “It has been phenomenal. It has been very, very well received by our customers. The amount of goodwill and positive feedback we have had has been mindblowing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The overwhelming statement we keep getting from our customers is that this is what Dewsbury needs and that the town has been waiting for something like this. It’s been great.”

Tenpin Dewsbury.

Tenpin has also worked closely with the local community since opening 12 weeks ago.

Marc said: “It’s a really big tick in the box for a community point of view. We always like to get involved in the local community, be supportive and offer a great environment and family-friendly atmosphere.

“We want to work with councils and local groups. It’s brilliant for us and something we would like to build on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s not just about bowling. It’s about creating a good atmosphere and environment where anybody can come and have a great time.”

There are some great prizes up for grabs.

Tenpin Dewsbury has generously offered these packages for our readers:

Prize 1: Family Prize, family of up to six for one game of bowling, one activity of choice (Laser or Karaoke 30 mins) and one pizza (Margherita or Pepperoni)

Prize 2: Corporate Prize, up to 12 people, one game of bowling, one activity of choice (Laser or Karaoke 30 mins) and two pizzas and two nachos (Margherita or Pepperoni)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prize 3: Bowling Birthday Party: A Bowling Party package for up to 10 children (this would have to be redeemed during the bowling party time slot of 10am-12pm Saturday or Sunday)

The vibrant venue, based in the former Mecca Bingo hall on Railway Street, opened to the public in February, providing visitors with 24 bowling lanes, two private karaoke rooms, three escape rooms by award-winning Houdini’s, a futuristic 4D laser tag arena, four pool tables and an abundance of arcade games, TVs and a wide-ranging food and drinks menu, including Halal.

Prize 4: Laser Birthday Party: A Laser Party packaged for up to 10 children (x2 30-minute sessions, bookable anytime)

To be in with a chance of winning one of these special prizes, simply answer the following question correctly:

What is the main attraction at Tenpin Dewsbury?

Tenpin bowling

Ice skating

Crazy golf

Email your answer to [email protected] - please include your full name, daytime contact details and please specify which prize (either Prize 1, 2, 3 or 4)

Entries must be received by 12pm on Friday, June 27.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Please include the subject line Tenpin Dewsbury competition.

The winners will be notified by Tuesday, July 1.

Usual National World competition rules apply. For more information, visit www.dewsburyreporter.co.uk