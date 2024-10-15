Coming soon: New ten-pin bowling venue set for Dewsbury’s old bingo hall

By Adam Cheshire
Published 15th Oct 2024, 06:00 BST
The new tenpin venue is "coming soon" to Dewsbury in February 2025.The new tenpin venue is "coming soon" to Dewsbury in February 2025.
A new ten-pin bowling venue is coming soon for Dewsbury town centre.

Signage is now in place at what was Dewsbury’s Mecca Bingo hall, on Railway Street, for a brand new ‘Tenpin’ entertainment centre.

The signs, placed at the front, side and rear of the building, say that it is “coming soon for Feb 2025.”

According to Tenpin’s website, there are 54 open venues across the UK, with the current nearest sites to North Kirklees being Leeds and Castleford.

Many of tenpin’s centres also offer private karaoke rooms, laser tag, escape rooms, arcades, and pool and table tennis.

The business has over 20 years of bowling history, while some of the existing sites were known as Megabowl before it was rebranded.

The Dewsbury venue, on Railway Street, is set for a February 2025 opening.

The popular Mecca Bingo hall closed its doors for good in February 2023 having been part of the Dewsbury community for over 24 years.

For further information on tenpin, visit https://www.tenpin.co.uk/

