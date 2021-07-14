Coffee and doughnut chain Tim Hortons to open new drive-thru in Birstall Junction 27

Tim Hortons will open in Birstall Junction 27.

The brand - famed for its signature coffee, donuts and Canadian charm - plans to open its doors at Junction 27, Birstall, in Autumn this year.

The new site is set to create up to 50 jobs.

The announcement forms part of the brands plan to create over 2,000 jobs across the country, bringing Tim Hortons restaurants to every major UK town and city by 2022.

The Birstall store will offer dine-in seating for up to 100 guests, with more seating outside, as well as its drive-thru service.

Delivery options will also be made available to those in the area.

Customers can expect coffee, freshly baked donuts and Timbits (bitesize doughnuts), as well as breakfast, lunch and evening meal options, including hot sandwiches and wraps.

Known for its impressive opening giveaways, fans in Leeds are encouraged to keep their eyes peeled and follow the Tim Hortons on social media for updates.

Kevin Hydes, chief commercial officer of Tim Hortons franchise in the UK, said: “We already have a huge fan base in the North of England, so are particularly excited to be bringing Tim Hortons to Leeds for the first time.

"It’s in a fantastic location and we are expecting a lot of interest from the surrounding areas, so it’s great to continue our expansion in Yorkshire following the opening of our Sheffield restaurant.

“We are proud to be investing in the local community and are recruiting for a variety of full and part-time roles.