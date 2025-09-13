Upper Hopton Club near Mirfield has been named Club of the Season by the Heavy Woollen branch of the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA).

The prestigious award for Upper Hopton Club, on Jackroyd Lane in the picturesque village, recognises the club’s consistent commitment to serving high-quality cask ale.

Upper Hopton last received the accolade three years ago, and, with more than 30 clubs across Dewsbury, Batley, Mirfield, Heckmondwike and Cleckheaton now regularly serving real ale, competition for the award is strong.

Club president Craig Johnson said: “It is a brilliant award to be recognised with. We have a great staff team and a real community spirit and positive culture around the place.

The club recently held a successful beer festival.

“There is no doubt this is a real team effort, and I would like to thank members, customers, staff, volunteers, and the whole club committee.”

Founded in 1971, CAMRA has a vision to have real quality ale and thriving pubs in every community.

A spokesperson for the Heavy Woollen branch of CAMRA said: “The club currently offers three handpumps at the bar, with recent beers including Timothy Taylor’s Landlord and a rotating selection of guest ales, all served in excellent condition.

“Heavy Woollen CAMRA encourages local drinkers and visitors alike to discover the Upper Hopton Club for themselves and enjoy its combination of good ale and good company.”

The Reporter Series paid a visit to Upper Hopton Club earlier in the summer with the venue looking to the future to ensure its legacy as a “welcoming hidden gem” of the village, since opening in 1891, continues.

This recent award, as well as a successful beer festival which was held in July, shows the club is heading in the “right direction”.

Club secretary, Steve Brown, said: “The beer festival was fantastic. It was a true example of a community coming together. The village was buzzing that day.”

Treasurer at the club, Louise Walmsley, added: “It is two really big moments in such a short space of time - the ‘club of the season’ award and our fabulous beer festival. We are so proud of both.

“It gives us hope and belief that the community will back us if we are getting it right. We have seen more bums on seats which we most certainly need.

“We are definitely moving in the right direction and we are seeing the fruits of our consistency and positive relationships between everyone - staff, volunteers, and customers.”

The community hub plays host to pub games teams, a weekly book club and art group alongside a number of other events and seasonal activities throughout the year from live music, to quiz and comedy nights to wine tasting and ‘sip and shop’ events.

Vice president, Wayne Hutchison, revealed: “We have lots of exciting events coming up and we really urge members and non-members to come and be a part of it.

“Everyone is welcome here in the Upper Hopton Social Club.”

On Saturday, September 20, acoustic duo Tom and James will be taking to the stage, while a comedy night is booked in for Saturday, October 4.

For more details on events at Upper Hopton Club, visit: https://www.facebook.com/p/The-Upper-Hopton-Club-61579232403857/