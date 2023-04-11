The shock announcement comes after Halifax revealed that 83 per cent of their personal customers already use other ways of banking, such as over the phone or internet banking, as well as other branches.

Halifax also reveals that bank transactions at the Mirfield branch fell more than 80 per cent between 2017 and 2022.

Following the announcement, a Halifax spokesperson said: “Visits to our Mirfield branch have fallen over recent years, as many customers now choose to bank digitally.

The Halifax branch on Huddersfield Road, Mirfield.

“When the branch closes in September, customers can continue to bank in person with us at our Dewsbury or Brighouse branches, or the local Post Office on Huddersfield Road.”

Halifax also said that they will be contacting customers to let them know about alternate banking services available in the area.

One alternative includes the nearby Post Office, which is a two minute walk away from the closing branch at the Co-operative on Huddersfield Road, which offers personal and business customers everyday banking services, access to cash, paying in cheques, and more.

The nearest free-to-use ATM is a short walk away (0.09 miles), and there are three free-to-use ATMs within 1 mile of the closing branch.