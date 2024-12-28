A number of Dewsbury businesses have sadly closed their doors in 2024.A number of Dewsbury businesses have sadly closed their doors in 2024.
CLOSED: Remembering some of the businesses in Dewsbury we lost in 2024 including Barclays, O2, the Woodman Inn and Shepherds Boy

By Adam Cheshire
Published 28th Dec 2024, 06:00 GMT
From popular high street stores to local pubs adored by regulars, a number of Dewsbury businesses have sadly closed their doors in 2024.

Barclays bank and mobile phone outlet O2 in the town centre have shut to customers, while there was an outpouring of sadness at the closures of the Shepherd’s Boy, on Huddersfield Road, and the Woodman Inn, in Batley Carr.

Here are just some of the businesses we have lost in Dewsbury over the past 12 months.

Barclays announced in February that their Dewsbury branch, on Crackenedge Lane, would be closing its doors on Thursday, May 9, due to falling customer visits. https://www.dewsburyreporter.co.uk/business/barclays-major-bank-closing-its-dewsbury-town-centre-branch-as-visits-continue-to-fall-4514901

Believed to be the area’s oldest pub, the Woodman Inn had to close its doors for good at the start of the year. A “devastated” Jane Drury and John Foulstone (pictured), who had run the historic pub, on Hartley Street, for almost 20 years, told the Reporter Series they were informed at short notice that the business would have to close on Sunday, January 14. https://www.dewsburyreporter.co.uk/business/woodman-inn-devastation-and-shock-as-historic-batley-carr-pub-pulls-its-last-pint-4484210

JN Wilcock Butchers - a popular shop based at Dewsbury Market which had served customers for nearly half a century - sadly closed down “with a heavy heart” in March. https://www.dewsburyreporter.co.uk/business/dewsbury-market-revamp-set-to-begin-in-2025-as-kirklees-council-commits-to-blueprint-plans-4610546

Gill Opticians shut in June, with the owner, Graham Phipps, who also owns Phipps Opticians in Heckmondwike, making the decision “to bring everything to Heckmondwike.” https://www.dewsburyreporter.co.uk/business/opticians-becomes-the-latest-shop-in-dewsbury-town-centre-to-close-4681774

