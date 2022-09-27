Cleckheaton’s newest live music venue: The Loft looking to reach similar heights as the Live Room

The Loft, previously the Live Room, on Northgate in the town centre, is set for its opening night on Saturday, October 8.

And although the new owners, Billie Burch and Dione Brown, both of Scholes, can’t wait for the first customers to set foot through the doors, they have admitted they have big shoes to fill.

Ms Brown said: “We are just two local girls who want to do well for themselves. Dave Scriven and Mick Appleyard have done a fantastic job here.

Scholes duo Billie Burch, left, and Dione Brown have taken over Cleckheaton's Live Room. The Loft is set for its opening night on Saturday October 8.

“We both loved going to the Live Room and we are just wanting to continue the fantastic work they have done.”

Ms Burch added: “We have worked together in the past and have run a few events, so we decided to branch out and start our own little venture. This came up and it was a bit of a no-brainer. We are proud but we are really nervous.

“Dave and Mick have done a brilliant job and we don’t want to let them down. We want to carry on and ensure it is still as good as they made it.

“So that’s why we’re nervous.”

The Loft is taking over from the Live Room, on Northgate in Cleckheaton, with the official opening night taking place on Saturday 8 October.

The Live Room was renowned for its live music events and whilst the new owners have confirmed that bands and DJs will still be performing, the Loft will host various other events.

Ms Burch said: “We love live music, so live music is staying. It will be great for the community to come down and support local bands. We want to keep it as local as possible whilst keeping it fresh too.

“But we have got other ideas that we are bringing to the table.

“For example, we have wreath-making over Christmas as well as a Christmas market. This will be something where people may have had to go further away from Cleckheaton to access, so we’re trying to bring people back into the town.”

The Loft will also continue to hold Andy’s Man Club support group sessions every Monday.