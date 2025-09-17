Leo McCormack and Celene Brook outside The Krypt tattoo studio, and wellbeing hub.

A Cleckheaton wellbeing hub has united with other local businesses to support a Bradford-based charity.

The Krypt in Cleckheaton, predominantly a tattoo and piercing shop on Railway Street, has teamed up with Cosy Cabin in Brighouse to support the Bradford Bandits BMX Racing Club by collecting and donating bicycles to the charity.

The staff at Cosy Cabin have been pivotal in collecting bicycles from the local area, which will be refurbished and donated to the Bradford Bandits BMX club, while the initiative has gained momentum with the help of Leo McCormack, director of Yorkshire Inspection Services Ltd, and Jude’s Retro Arcade and American Candy.

The Krypt, aside from being a tattoo studio, is involved in other community projects such as mindfulness, wellness and mental health, with Leo and Celene Brook, of The Krypt, passionate to build its wellbeing hub - a support group for the local community which provides various free workshops.

Leo and Celene said: “We're thrilled to see local businesses coming together to support a great cause. The Bradford Bandits BMX Racing Club does fantastic work in the community, and we're excited to be a part of it.

“This collaboration is a testament to the power of community-driven initiatives and the generosity of local businesses and residents.

“We are massively proud. When we opened The Krypt we wanted to be there for the community, so to be able to do this means the world. It is what we set out to do.”

The bike collection drive is ongoing, and the community is encouraged to donate gently used bmx bicycles to support this worthy cause. For more information on how to get involved contact cosy cabin

https://www.facebook.com/share/1BKYGMEnfy/?mibextid=wwXIfr