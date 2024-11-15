The Sam Teale Productions team. Photo by Mark Flynn.

The Cleckheaton-based video production team which created the viral ‘GoKart’ Christmas advert are preparing for another “emotional” festive feature.

Sam Teale Productions will be filming their annual Christmas advert around Liversedge, Norristhorpe and Roberttown next week.

This year’s production will focus on a widow who has recently lost her husband, with audiences “being reminded about what’s important this Christmas,” according to filmmaker Sam Teale.

Sam and his team gained worldwide attention in 2022 when their ‘alternative John Lewis advert’, The GoKart, about a grieving father struggling through the cost of living crisis, went viral, attracting over 15 million views.

Sam told the Reporter Series:

“We are going back to our roots. We’re going a bit smaller than last year. It’s a more special idea and way more emotional, we think. The script is very emotional.

“We believe that we will not honestly match the GoKart success because it was just so poignant at the time. Everybody was going through the same issue at the same time.

“But we are really putting a lot behind this one to try and get as many people to see it as possible. We have got a chance.

“Only Sainsbury’s haven’t released theirs yet and none of them have gone too emotional so we’re thinking we can fit in that gap and really make something magic.

“As we always say, we’re trying to get more than 100,000 views. Anymore than that would be amazing. Last year we got about a million on all platforms.”

The company’s own advert is one of five Christmas features they have been involved in already in November, including producing one for entrepreneur Simon Squibb who has over 10 million followers across his various social media platforms.

Locations for the advert, which will be filmed next week (week commencing Monday, November 18), include Bennett’s Eggs and Norristhorpe Junior and Infant School.

It will then be specially launched at Huddersfield Town’s John Smith’s Stadium on Thursday, November 28, before it is released to the wider public on Friday, November 29.