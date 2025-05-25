Barrie Naylor's Cleckheaton Antiques store was visited by Antiques Road Trip expert Hettie Jago as the BBC cameras rolled into town.

The BBC cameras have paid a special visit to Cleckheaton as filming took place for Antiques Road Trip.

Cleckheaton Antiques, based on Northgate, welcomed expert Hettie Jago and a film crew on Saturday, May 10, for an episode of the popular show, which is due to be aired later this year.

The quirky store is owned by Barrie Naylor who has appeared on numerous episodes of Antiques Road Trip and fellow BBc show Flog It.

He said: “They spent a good five hours filming myself and the lovely Hettie for the show. They should be coming back next month to film another episode.”

Filming focused on HN numbers on Royal Doulton pottery, which Barrie says was “one of first pottery systems to use numbers,” and brightly coloured carnival glass.