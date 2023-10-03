Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Loft, on Northgate, has teamed up with several other bars, pubs and businesses in the area to raise money for the Breast Cancer Now charity, which provides research and care for people affected by the disease.

Turn Cleckheaton Pink will see each venue involved host events from Friday, October 20 to Sunday, October 22, with people encouraged to wear the vibrant colour.

“It is a charity close to our hearts and people will know of someone who has been affected by this awful disease,” said The Loft co-owner Dee Brown. “We just wanted to turn the town pink for the weekend to raise awareness, and money, for a good cause, and we’re delighted that so many other businesses got involved with us.

The team at The Loft, Cleckheaton, who are helping to turn the town pink later this month. From left to right: Aaron Frost, Alex Simmen, Ian Conway, Dee Brown, Billie Burch, Abi Simmen and Steven Frost.

“We hope it will be a great weekend of live music, entertainment and pinkness.”

Cleckheaton drinking establishments Spen Tap, New Chain Bar, Sam’s Gin Bar and Station Tavern are also taking part in the October extravaganza, as well as The Walkers Arms in Scholes, Liversedge Football Club and The Butty Shop in Liversedge.

Each venue will be providing their own activities and will all be selling pin badges and wristbands, as well as having collection tubs for people to donate to the worthwhile cause.

The Loft’s own designated events include a country music show, performed by Steve James, on the Friday, while two bands, Fireproof and Propelled By Rockets, take to the stage on the Saturday.

Dee and fellow co-owner, Billie Burch, have also created a luxury boudoir calendar for 2024 to raise extra funds for the charity.

Billie said: “We have certainly stepped out of our comfort zone with the calendar but it is all for such a good cause.

“We hope that the people of Cleckheaton, and beyond, come out to support the event and can’t wait to see the whole town in pink.”