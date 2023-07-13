Joshua Adams Menswear has been nominated as a finalist in both the Menswear Independent Retailer category and the Best Store Design, at the prestigious awards, which will be held in September.

The business, which launched in 2009, recently relocated to a more prominent location in Cleckheaton town centre, on Market Street, with a flagship store offering 4,400 square feet of retail over two floors, with 19 changing rooms, including disabled facilities, and new bespoke customer-facing integrated workflow technology to improve efficiencies, in addition to the investment of two warehouses.

A spokesperson for the retailer, which also has a branch in Ilkley, said: “The new flagship Cleckheaton store has wowed every visitor to date and is a real coup for the Yorkshire region. The attention to detail of fittings, and flow of the store offering casualwear, hire wear, off the peg and even made to measure, gives all customers the opportunity to purchase whatever they need for every occasion.

“Working with excellent suppliers such as Cavani, Marc Darcy, Ted Baker and Skopes all assisted with winning the customer voted ‘Groomswear of the year 2022’ for Yorkshire and the Humber at the I Do awards, achieving Finalist status at the Drapers awards in 2022 and winning ‘New Business of the Year’ at the Ilkley Business awards - all awards we are proud to have achieved together recently.”

Drapers’ official website state that the awards will ‘recognise the fashion retailers that have innovated to survive, supported their local communities, and built stronger businesses under the toughest of circumstances.’

The ceremony will be held in London at JW Marriott Grosvenor House in September.