Cleckheaton manufacturing firm fined £300K after worker's finger amputated

The incident happened when the man was working on a tube filling machine at Orean Personal Care Limited at its base on Stubbs Beck Lane on October 8, 2021.

He was supervising five members of staff who were using the machine to fill tubes with a product that needed to stay hot.

During the process the machine became contaminated and had to be cleaned.

During the process the machine became contaminated and had to be cleaned.

When the employee was cleaning the machine, part of it moved, trapping his finger, and causing the injury.

When the employee was cleaning the machine, part of it moved, trapping his finger, and causing the injury.

Part of his middle finger was amputated, and he still suffers pain in his finger end and may require additional surgery.An investigation by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) found that the

interlocked guard had been bypassed to allow the machine to run with the guard door open. The risk was not managed properly and a range of employees from machine operators to cleaning staff were exposed to it.

HSE has detailed guidance on machine safety.

On January 16, 2024 at Leeds Magistrates’ Court, Orean Personal Care Limited pleaded guilty to breaching Section 2 (1) of the Health & Safety at Work etc Act 1974. The company was fined £300,000 and ordered to pay £4,511 in costs.

After the hearing, HSE inspector Justine Lee said: “Moving machinery can cause serious injury and it is essential that access to it is prevented at all times, including during maintenance and cleaning work.