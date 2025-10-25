Gareth Twohey, who opened Cleckheaton-based Hardscape Supplies Company (HSC) in September, was invited to a reception with the Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rachel Reeves, at Number 11 Downing Street by Spen Valley MP Kim Leadbeater.

The owner of a new Cleckheaton landscape supplies firm has met with the Chancellor at Number 11 Downing Street.

Garetg was one of various small business owners from across the region welcomed to the event with other MPs from Yorkshire MPs bringing a representative from their own constituency.

Kim said: “Businesses like Hardscape are so valuable to the local economy here in Spen Valley, employing local people and serving our community with pride.

Gareth Twohey and Kim Leadbeater MP outside Number 10 Downing Street.

“This Government knows how important SMEs are to our community and the country, which is why it was brilliant to take the experiences and thoughts of our local businesses from Cleckheaton directly to the Chancellor ahead of the Budget this Autumn.”

Kim also took the opportunity to meet Gareth in Parliament to discuss his ideas and plans for his business and the wider community impact, plus offer him a behind the scenes tour of Parliament.

Gareth Twohey said: “I was delighted to attend Number 11 and see first-hand the incredible work Kim does for the Spen Valley, advocating for businesses like mine at the top of Government.

“Her support for local businesses, communities, and charities across our area is second to none - we’re lucky to have her as our MP.”

Rachel Reeves, Chancellor of the Exchequer said: “We are a pro-business government, and we know that SMEs are the beating heart of high streets, industrial estates and local economies across the country.

“That’s why we’re reforming business rates, have secured trade deals with the US, EU and India to boost exports of whisky, gin and other British products, and have seen interest rates cut five times since the election, benefiting businesses in every part of Britain.”