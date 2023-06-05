Cleckheaton hair salon owner wins regional accolade at Hair and Beauty Awards
The owner of a hair salon in Cleckheaton has been named Entrepreneur of the Year for Yorkshire and the Humber at the Hair and Beauty Awards 2023.
By Tom Scargill
Published 5th Jun 2023, 09:40 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Jun 2023, 09:40 BST
Katrina Carter recently moved her company The Pin Up Hair Co from Heckmondwike to Cleckheaton.
The business also placed in 7th for best business branding at the awards, 12th for best colour salon, 15th for best salon and 16th for hair stylist of the year.