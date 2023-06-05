News you can trust since 1858
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
British Soap Awards 2023: Full list of winners
Bournemouth beach deaths inquest: Children died of drowning
How to run internet speed test as Virgin Media broadband goes down
Holly Willoughby shares emotional message with This Morning viewers
Customers frustrated as popular online banking app goes down
Jeremey Clarkson defends Phillip Schofield against ‘witch-hunt’

Cleckheaton hair salon owner wins regional accolade at Hair and Beauty Awards

The owner of a hair salon in Cleckheaton has been named Entrepreneur of the Year for Yorkshire and the Humber at the Hair and Beauty Awards 2023.
By Tom Scargill
Published 5th Jun 2023, 09:40 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Jun 2023, 09:40 BST
Pin Up Hair Co, Heckmondwike. Owner Katrina Carter.Pin Up Hair Co, Heckmondwike. Owner Katrina Carter.
Pin Up Hair Co, Heckmondwike. Owner Katrina Carter.

Katrina Carter recently moved her company The Pin Up Hair Co from Heckmondwike to Cleckheaton.

The business also placed in 7th for best business branding at the awards, 12th for best colour salon, 15th for best salon and 16th for hair stylist of the year.

Pin Up Hair Co, Heckmondwike.Pin Up Hair Co, Heckmondwike.
Pin Up Hair Co, Heckmondwike.
Related topics:CleckheatonYorkshireHumber