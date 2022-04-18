Cleckheaton estate agents win gold prize at British Property Awards 2022

Craid Sugden, owner of Yorkshire Residential Estate Agents in Cleckheaton.

The Yorkshire Residential Sales and Letting Ltd team performed outstandingly throughout the extensive judging period - which focused on customer service levels - resulting in it winning a gold award at this year’s ceremony.

The awards provide agents throughout the UK with an opportunity to compare the service that they provide against the service provided by their local, regional and national competition.

Agents who go that extra mile and provide outstanding levels of customer service are rewarded with the accolade, which acts as a beacon to highlight these attributes to their local marketplace.

The awards team personally mystery shop every estate agent against a set of 25 criteria to obtain a balanced overview of their customer service levels.

Robert McLean, spokesperson from The British Property Awards, said “Our awards have been specifically designed to be attainable to all agents, removing common barriers to entry, such as cost, to ensure that we have the most inclusive awards.

“Our awards have also been designed to remove any opportunity for bias or manipulation.

“If an agent has been attributed with one of our awards, it is simply down to the fantastic customer service levels that they have demonstrated across a prolonged period of time.

“Winning agents should be proud that their customer service levels provide a benchmark for their local, regional and national competition.”

Yorkshire Residential Sales and Letting Ltd has now also been shortlisted for a number of national awards which will be announced later in the year.

Owner of Yorkshire Residential Estate Agents, Craig Sugden, said: “My team and I are very proud that we have won ‘The British Property Awards 2022’ for Cleckheaton.

“I have over 20 years’ experience of selling and letting properties within Bradford, Kirklees, Calderdale and Leeds areas.

“Following our local success, we have also been shortlisted for a number of national awards and have our fingers crossed for later on in the year when the results are announced.

“As a team we work extremely hard to ensure that our customer service and personal touch sets us aside from our competitors and this award goes to prove just how good we are!”