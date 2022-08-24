Cleckheaton business expands with acquisition of Australian company
Cleckheaton based static sealing solutions specialist Flexitallic has expanded with the acquisition of Australian company Novus Sealing Pty Ltd.
By The Newsroom
Wednesday, 24th August 2022, 1:39 pm
Flexitallic has expanded its operations in Australia to support the growth of key industry markets by increasing its footprint across the country.
Mark Horton, Flexitallic UK managing director, said: “Flexitallic and Novus have co-operated and worked together for many years through the supply of compressed fibre and PTFE sheets.
“The new company will continue to provide and extend the offer of excellent products and services to our customers.”