Cleckheaton based production firm wins global contract and eyes further expansion

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This month, Sam Teale Productions – which was formed by then 19 year-old Sam Teale in 2020 – has landed a brief which has seen the firm expand its overseas portfolio, which includes work in Thailand, Philippines, United States, and Brazil.

The brief involved creating a selection of factory walkthrough videos on behalf of a UK based agency.

Sam, who has enjoyed creating videos since he was a child, said: “Landing this project means we can finally compete in the global arena - not many companies can promise to deliver high quality content 7,000 miles away from home five times over.

Sam Teale Productions in action.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We’re producing content dubbed a similar calibre of Netflix’s output, from an office in Cleckheaton”

Sam was also named as last year's Young Entrepreneur of The Year for the North West by the Great British Entrepreneur Awards.

Sam added: “I have loved producing videos since I was a little kid and what we are working on and the people we work with is a dream come true.

“Video content presents businesses with such great value.

Sam Teale Productions on a overseas project.

“One of the things I enjoy the most is the vast range of businesses we work with, ranging from SMEs down the road to multinational blue-chip brands.

“The growth we have experienced is incredible and I’m so grateful for the support we have received,” he said.

The production firm boasts an enviable portfolio of clients including Huddersfield Town Football Club, BBC, Berry and the Co-op.

A notable highlight came when the BBC reached out to the firm at the Batley and Spen by-election. The BBC offered the company the opportunity to shoot a video for a feature with Sam presenting a section, giving both Sam and the company priceless airtime.

Sam said: “We’ve got a lot of exciting projects on the horizon and look forward to growing our core base of talent and in house capabilities.”

Due to the productions firms recent success, they are currently hiring for several positions across their creative and video team.