Cleckheaton-based online retailer The Metal Store supplies materials for ‘love lock’ installation at Thornbridge Hall

Cleckheaton-based online retailer The Metal Store has supplied a range of materials to help build a new installation which homes an estimated 60,000 lock loves at Thornbridge Hall in Derbyshire.

The Metal Store provided galvanised steel tube and clamps which have been used to create the new structure, which is called the Love Locker.

The ‘love lock’ padlocks were previously attached to Weir Bridge in Bakewell, which became known as Love Lock Bridge. When the bridge required repair and maintenance, Derbyshire County Council removed the locks and changed the overall design so no further locks could be added.

The ‘Save the Love Locks at Bakewell’ campaign group asked Thornbridge Hall if the locks could be relocated to the venue. It is estimated that around 60,000 love locks have been transferred.

Support - Thornbridge Hall owner, Emma Harrison, and The Metal Store's marketing director, Dan Lax

Alongside providing the tube and clamp for the installation, The Metal Store also supported Thornbridge Hall in providing any required advice for the project.

Commenting on the project, Emma Harrison, owner of Thornbridge Hall, said: “The Metal Store has excelled in bringing my vision for the Love Locker to life, from supplying the materials to supporting me with any necessary guidance and advice.

“The love locks from Weir Bridge in Bakewell mean so much to so many people. It’s fantastic to be able to display these at Thornbridge Hall and allows visitors to either come take a look at their old locks or create new memories by adding one to the display.”

One of the UK’s largest online metal and steel suppliers to businesses and DIY enthusiasts, The Metal Store started trading in 2011.

The Metal Store has previously supplied Thornbridge Hall with a range of products which have used across the estate, including hand railings.

Dan Lax, marketing director at The Metal Store, said: “It was a pleasure to support the team at Thornbridge Hall by providing the materials needed to create the Love Locker structure.

“The project has proven a huge success and it was great to speak to visitors thanking The Metal Store for our involvement in helping save these treasured locks.”

“It will become a popular attraction not only for Thornbridge Hall, but also those in the local area whose lock has been moved to the new installation.”

