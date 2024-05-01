Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lidl GB announced today (April 30) plans to open hundreds of new stores nationwide as part of its efforts to make “good food accessible to everyone” and create thousands of new jobs.

Richard Taylor, Lidl GB Chief Development Officer, said: “Having fortified our infrastructure with significant investments like Luton, which is the largest warehouse in the Lidl world, we're proud to have achieved record market share this month.

"We have also been the fastest growing bricks and mortar supermarket for the past seven months in a row. With an exceptional store network and our laser focus on operational excellence, we’re welcoming more customers through our doors than ever before, which positions us perfectly for continued expansion.

Cleckheaton and Heckmondwike were included on the discounter’s list of desired locations as it announced plans to expand further.

“As we celebrate our 30th year, our commitment to ensuring that all households across the country have access to high quality produce at affordable prices is stronger than ever. We’re planning to open hundreds of new Lidl stores but ultimately see no ceiling on our ambition or growth potential.

"This is why we’re continuing to invest in new locations whilst exploring innovative routes to expansion. As we look ahead, we’re excited to welcome even more new shoppers to our existing stores, as well as those we’re planning to open across the country in the coming months and years.”

The discount supermarket said prominent locations would have easy access and strong pedestrian or traffic flow, more than one and a half acres for a standalone store, and up to four acres for mixed-use schemes. Sites should allow for unit sizes between 18,000 and 26,500 sq ft and over 100 dedicated car parking spaces.

The potential new store would be Cleckheaton’s first Lidl, and would provide an additional store to the existing one in Heckmondwike, which is located at Northgate Centre 1.

As part of its announcement, Lidl GB said the “new store openings will see Lidl reach thousands of additional households across the country and grow its record high market share further still.”