Family-run garden centre retailer, British Garden Centres (BGC), opened up its new store - Mirfield Garden Centre - on Far Common Road, last month and has all the festive essentials ‘under one roof.’

A spokesperson said: “The store has everything you need from decorations to personal gifts all under one roof so you can focus on what matters this holiday season, with our Christmas collections that have been uniquely created to create lasting memories for years to come.

“We specialise in providing high-quality, fresh real Christmas trees. Our Nordmann and Fraser firs are Premium Cut which means you will buy a perfect Christmas Tree that has been carefully hand-selected by a team of experts for its shape and size.

With Christmas only one week away, Mirfield Garden Centre has stocked up on ‘everything you need’ - including trees, decorations and personal gifts.

“We have an extensive collection of LED lights which use only a fraction of the electricity consumed compared to traditional incandescent bulbs.

“200 of our rainbow, gold and warm white Supabrights LEDs come complete with a timer and cost just 20p a day to run over 30 days.

“Our Christmas decorations span a wide array of colours, styles and designs to suit all tastes. From our Traditional red and green palette to our Winter theme which has a snowier aesthetic with a neutral colour palette taking precedence, our curated collections will muster all the joy of the season.

“British Garden Centres prides itself on stocking a vast selection of gift ideas for everyone to make your home and garden look fantastic this festive season. Our carefully curated Christmas gift selection features designs for a range of budgets, lifestyles, and interiors.”

The garden centre also has Festive Lunches available throughout the month of December.

Mirfield Garden Centre is close to Cooper Bridge on the Kirklees/Calderdale boundary and is open seven days a week, 9am until 5.30pm, Monday to Saturday and 10.30am until 4.30 pm on Sunday.

For more information, visit https://britishgardencentres.com

