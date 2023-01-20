Take a look at the some of the most popular Chinese restaurants and takeaways in North Kirklees as rated by TripAdvisor.

Many people will be enjoying a takeaway treat or a restaurant night out this weekend as they celebrate Chinese New Year.

So if you fancy a Chinese feast this weekend to celebrate the Year of the Rabbit, Dewsbury, Mirfield, Batley and Spen have so many great delights to choose from.

These are the top 10 Chinese restaurants and takeaways in the area according to TripAdvisor.

See if your favourite makes the list.

1. Wok Ever Palace, Dewsbury Road, Cleckheaton

2. Dynasty, Westgate, Cleckheaton

3. Panda Country, Bradford Road, Birstall

4. Delight Express, Leeds Road, Shaw Cross, Dewsbury