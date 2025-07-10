Celebrations in Bradford as £5m affordable homes development reaches completion

Special guests including Manningham Housing Association (MHA) residents, project partners, board members and staff joined together at Eccleshill in Bradford for the official opening of the BME organisation’s stunning new £5 million affordable homes scheme.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The ribbon was cut by MHA Chair Rupert Pometsey, supported by Councillor Ian Paterson, who represents the Eccleshill ward in Bradford City Hall, and former MHA Chair Barrington Billings.

The One Meadow development on Victoria Road – a mix of two, three and four-bed semi-detached and detached properties, plus a town house - was delivered through a partnership with Zentra Group and support from Homes England and Bradford Council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sited two miles from Bradford city centre, it is close to local primary and secondary schools, supermarkets, sports facilities and a health centre.

MHA Chair Rupert Pometsey cuts the ribbon to officially open the One Meadow development in Bradford

The properties, built by Jack Lunn Construction, have a reduced carbon footprint and an expected minimum energy performance rating of B or greater.

Addressing the celebratory gathering, Rupert Pometsey said: “Manningham Housing Association was formed in 1986 out of the need to support the BME community who were living in unsuitable accommodation and chronic conditions.

“At that time, it had 22 houses. With grants and support from Bradford Council, Homes England and MHA staff, today we have 1,400 homes including these 24 which have been developed by Zentra and Jack Lunn. You can see how beautiful the properties are.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But really, it’s all down to MHA staff. Without them, we wouldn’t have achieved this.

Residents, project partners, board members and staff gather for the official opening of MHA’s £5 million One Meadow affordable homes development in Eccleshill, Bradford

“We’ve won many awards including Landlord of the Year and Tenant of the Year at the Northern Housing Awards 2025.

“I am sure that MHA will continue in the same vein – building in the service of local communities.”

Barrington Billings, a former President of the Chartered Institute of Housing, said: “Seven years ago, when I joined the board of Manningham Housing Association, we were at an all-time low. There was a lot of discord around - people were low.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We worked hard over those years to bring what was an exceptionally good organisation back to the top of the pinnacle, where it belongs.

“Since then, MHA has won so many awards in recognition of the hard work that has been done.

“How it engages with its residents is fundamental to the success of Manningham Housing Association, together with committed board members and really professional staff.

“I drove up from Nottingham specifically to witness this scheme opening because I was involved in some of the decisions about new developments back when we started to redevelop, and so it was fitting to come and see one of the finished products.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I'm honoured to be with you. I hope MHA continues to have lots more new developments.”

Councillor Ian Parsons, who represents the Eccleshill ward on Bradford Council, said: “We are working very closely with the local housing associations, including Manningham Housing Association, and we fully support this beautiful development.

“I have been around one of the houses and it is top class. It has provided exactly what Eccleshill needs, which is fully affordable social housing. So, all strength to you.

“I promise to work with you in the future to make things better and better for the people of this area.”