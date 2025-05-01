Flooring retailer Tapi is re-opening more ex-Carpetright stores across the UK - including in Birstall. Photo by Leon Neal / Getty Images

Flooring retailer Tapi is re-opening more ex-Carpetright stores across the UK - including in Birstall.

The Carpetright at Birstall, which was based at the retail park off junction 27 of the M62, closed last year, with Tapi acquiring the brand, warehouses and 54 sites.

This spring, 21 former Carpetright stores were relaunched as Tapi Carpets and Floors, with the Birstall site now one of four sites set to open later this month.

Charlie Harris, director of buying at Tapi Carpets & Floors said: “Everyone at Tapi is really excited about our new store openings over the coming weeks.

“We’re investing heavily to ensure that every store lives up to our high standards and they will be full to the brim with a wide selection of Carpet, Laminate, Luxury Vinyl, Vinyl and Engineered Wood.

“Each of these stores has been carefully chosen to bring us closer to our mission of delivering great value flooring to everyone in Britain and we’re quietly confident that they will be a real success for us.”

The other three stores set for a Tapi relaunch this month are located in Basildon, Coventry and Crawley.