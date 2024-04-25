Businesses in Mirfield, Batley and Liversedge shortlisted at Yorkshire Curry Awards 2024

Six businesses in North Kirklees have been shortlisted at the first ever Yorkshire Curry Awards.
By Tom Scargill
Published 25th Apr 2024, 14:49 BST
Indian Nights, BatleyIndian Nights, Batley
Indian Nights, Batley

Indian Nights in Batley is shortlisted in the Curry Restaurant of the Year category for West Yorkshire as well as the Indian Restuarant of the Year for West Yorkshire, for which The Treehouse in Batley and Parmars Indian Restaurant and Bar in Liversedge have also been shortlisted.

The Velvet Lounge Indian Restaurant in Mirfield is shortlisted in the Voter’s Choice Best Restaurant of the Year category and the Alnawab Restaurant, also in Mirfield, is shortlisted in the Neighbourhood Restaurant of the Year category.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Chai Shai, in Batley, has been shortlisted in the Café of the Year category.

Parmars Indian Restaurant and Bar, LiversedgeParmars Indian Restaurant and Bar, Liversedge
Parmars Indian Restaurant and Bar, Liversedge

A spokesperson for the event said: “We felt Yorkshire was a region worthy highlighting as it’s done so much for the modern British curry.

"We want to congratulate all our finalists and wish them the best of luck.”

The winners at the inaugural event will be announced at a ceremony later this year

Related topics:West YorkshireBatleyNorth KirkleesLiversedgeMirfield