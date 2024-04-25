The winners at the inaugural event will be announced at a ceremony later this year

Indian Nights, Batley

Indian Nights in Batley is shortlisted in the Curry Restaurant of the Year category for West Yorkshire as well as the Indian Restuarant of the Year for West Yorkshire, for which The Treehouse in Batley and Parmars Indian Restaurant and Bar in Liversedge have also been shortlisted.

The Velvet Lounge Indian Restaurant in Mirfield is shortlisted in the Voter’s Choice Best Restaurant of the Year category and the Alnawab Restaurant, also in Mirfield, is shortlisted in the Neighbourhood Restaurant of the Year category.

Chai Shai, in Batley, has been shortlisted in the Café of the Year category.

A spokesperson for the event said: “We felt Yorkshire was a region worthy highlighting as it’s done so much for the modern British curry.

"We want to congratulate all our finalists and wish them the best of luck.”