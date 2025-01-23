Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Dewsbury’s Sainsbury’s cafe will close following a major announcement by the retailer.

The superstore – located on Railway Street in Dewsbury – will be one of 61 from across the country to lose its cafe.

The proposals – announced January 23 – also included plans to close its remaining patisserie, hot food and pizza counters to create space to offer more fresh food ranges in its stores, while making the most popular items available in the aisles.

The proposals are expected to result in the loss of around 3,000 roles from across the business.

Sainsbury's superstore in Dewsbury will close its cafe following an announcement by the retailer. Photo: Google

This includes an estimated 20 per cent reduction in senior management roles over the next few months to “drive faster decision making” and bring down costs.

It said the decision to close its cafes was part of a move to “simplify the business”, with the majority of its “most loyal” shoppers not using the cafes regularly.

Sainsbury’s Chief Executive, Simon Roberts, said the company is facing a “particularly challenging cost environment” which has led to “tough choices about where we can afford to invest and where we need to do things differently.”

He said: “The decisions we are announcing today are essential to ensure we continue to drive forward our momentum but have also meant some difficult choices impacting our dedicated colleagues in a number of parts of our business. We’ll be doing everything we can to support anyone impacted by today’s announcements.”

Sainsbury’s currently employs 148,000 staff members. It has almost 600 supermarkets and over 800 convenience stores across the country.