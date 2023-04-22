Speights Lighting and Home, formerly known as Speights after the business relaunched in 2009, based on Huddersfield Road in the centre of the town, is closing due to owner Vijay Anand’s decision to retire at the age of 70.

Mr Anand, who started in the electrical industry as a 15-year-old apprentice, says it was a difficult decision to come to after years of loyally providing customers with expert technical advice, providing personal installation services and supplying thousands of different varieties of lamps and lighting to the people of Mirfield.

He said: “I have been in the business for over 55 years and I have been here in Mirfield since 2009. Everybody that I know, customers new and old, friends I have made, are really upset that I am leaving but I am retiring.

Vijay Anand, owner of Speights Lighting and Home in Mirfield, is retiring at the age of 70.

“I love Mirfield and the surrounding area but at this age I have decided to step down and retire. Another reason which has played a major factor in my decision is that during Covid-19 business became really tough and the fact more and more people have started buying online.

“Unfortunately, the cost of maintaining a showroom with business rates, insurance, utility bills, cost of products and hiring specialist sales people, has made it impossible to run my business and still be able to maintain a margin, which cannot be compared to those of an internet company working from an office and a remote warehouse.

“This is just the way things are going at the moment and independent stores like mine are becoming few and far between.

“But it is about time I relax and look after myself and my wife. I am going to miss Mirfield. They are lovely people here, everyone is very friendly.”

Inside Speights Lighting and Home on Huddersfield Road in Mirfield

Before the lights sadly go out for good at Speights Lighting and Home, which was initially established over 100 years ago in Dewsbury, all products are being offered at a discount rate, ranging from 50 per cent to 90 per cent off.

And Mr Anand admits “everything must go” before he can start to think about his retirement plans.

He said: “Everything we must go. We have 50 per cent off every single light fitting and 75 and 90 off the other goods. We have also sent a lot of leaflets out all around Yorkshire. It’s a good opportunity for people to buy some good quality lights at a very good discounted price.

“I am upset but, on the other hand, I have got to think about my health and hopefully spend some quality time with my family. However, it will take me a while to get used to it! I will be up every morning and then I will probably realise that I can’t go to Mirfield anymore! It is going to be very hard.

Inside Speights Lighting and Home on Huddersfield Road in Mirfield

“The plan is to do some travelling, visit some of the countries that we want to see, something that has not been possible in the past. But family is the main thing.”

Customer Nigel Manning, who has been shopping at Speights for eight years along with his wife, Sandra, says he is “absolutely saddened” at the news of Mr Anand’s retirement.

He said: “He is a total gentleman and he will be missed by the community. He is so willing and helpful.

“It has absolutely saddened me as he will be greatly missed. It is a loss to the commercial environment of Mirfield.”

Customer Nigel Manning, with his wife Sandra, who have been shopping at Speights Lighting and Home for eight years.