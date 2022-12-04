Business: Four new recruits for Mirfield marketing firm
A marketing firm based in Mirfield has taken on four new recruits.
Among the new additions to The Bigger Boat it their first graphic design intern, Eve Molloy.
Having previously undertaken work experience with the business, she has now joined as graphic design intern on a day-a-week basis alongside her university studies.
Also joining are digital marketing executive Liam Hayward, account manager Liam Colgan and senior account manager Danny Oliver.
Most Popular
Managing Director Andrew McCaul welcomed the new employees.
He said: “It’s always exciting bringing new talent onboard – offering people the opportunity to take the next step in their careers is infinitely rewarding – and in our new recruits we see some really exciting potential.
“As a business we’re committed to creating an environment in which we nurture talent at all levels. Not only is it crucial for the continued success of our business, but for the industry in general.”