A discount store looks set to replace Peacocks at Northgate Retail Centre following an application for a premises licence.

The application has been submitted by the discount store Heron Foods and relates to Unit 5 of the retail centre – which was the site of Peacocks until its closure in October.

The new store would be open Monday to Saturday, from 8am to 9pm, and on Sundays from 8am to 8pm.

The proposed licensable activities are the sale of alcohol off the premises during those proposed opening hours.

A premises licence has been submitted by Heron Foods for Unit 5 at Heckmondwike's Northgate Retail Centre. Picture: Google

Neighbouring shops to the premises include Lidl, Card Factory, a pharmacy and a travel agency.

Heron Foods was established in Hull in 1979, and was bought by B&M in 2017.

It now operates more than 340 stores, and plans to open 30 new ones each year.

It says each new store it opens will employ up to 15 people.

