Business: Cleckheaton music venue sponsors main stand at Liversedge Football Club
The Loft, on Northgate, which has held several events to commemorate their first birthday - including the recent Turn Cleckheaton Pink weekend to raise awareness and money for breast cancer - now has its name above Sedge’s primary seating area at their Leading Edge Clayborn ground.
Liversedge club director, Sharon Osborne, commented: “It is great to see local businesses taking an interest in their local football club and we offer our best wishes, thanks and every success to Billie Burch and Dee Brown (The Loft owners) as they move into their second year of business.”
The football club, based on Quaker Lane, is also holding its own ‘Pink Day’ to raise money for the Breast Cancer Now charity at their next home match against Stockton Town, which kicks off at 3pm, on Saturday, October 28.
Collection buckets will be visible around the ground and wrist bands will be on sale to help raise much needed funds for the worthwhile charity.
Dee said: “We have had a brilliant first year in business and have done a lot of work inside the venue to ensure it is a place people can come to enjoy themselves.
“We have a great staff team, amazing customers and we have already made lasting friendships.
“We are therefore delighted, and proud, that we have been able to sponsor our brilliant local football team, Liversedge FC, and look forward to continuing to work well together.
“We would also like to thank them for their tremendous support with helping to turn Cleckheaton pink and hope they raise lots of money in their home game with Stockton.”
Dee and Billie are also raising money for the cancer charity after releasing their own calendar, which costs £15.
If you would like more information about the calendar, email [email protected]
If you are interested in sponsorship opportunities at the football club, email [email protected]